Electrical Engineering Intern - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

About the Role:

Electrical Engineering Intern for Aviation Group - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

At CH2M, we know life moves fast; and each day the pace picks up. From increased population to growing global businesses, as part of the Aviation Group, you will be providing solutions that help keep the world in motion.

You will be working on the most challenging projects, leaving a positive impact for generations to come. As an electrical engineering intern and part of the Aviation design group you will be aiding in the design of runway and taxiway lighting systems, series lighting circuits, constant current regulators, instrument landing systems, airfield electrical infrastructures, airfield electrical assessments, airfield lighting vaults, etc.

Ready? Let’s Get to Work. Our Co-ops/Interns have the opportunity to work with top notch senior engineers on exciting and engaging aviation work. Each day, you will have an opportunity to work with a team of professionals while learning Aviation design and will help prepare final plans and specifications.

*This position is for 36-40 hours per week for the term of the internship



• You should be a self-motivated, professional, enrolled in a bachelors program with an engineering emphasis, have a 3.0 or above GPA, and interested in transportation engineering, specifically in Aviation and electrical power engineering.

• You should have excellent oral and written communication skills, self-motivation, and team-oriented work practices. The candidate will be part of a project team. Excellent oral communication and technical writing skills are a must.

• You should be pursuing a BSEE and currently enrolled in junior or senior level coursework. A concentration in electrical power coursework is preferred.

• You should possess strong data analysis skills, technical problem solving skills, effective organizational skills, multitasking ability, and excellent computer skills (MS Office) will contribute to your success. The candidate will be working with senior engineers to develop electrical load calculations, voltage drop calculations, and other electrical calculations. In addition to calculations, the candidate will be assisting the senior engineers in reviewing contractors shop drawing submittals and RFIs (Request for Information.

• You should possess experience with AutoCad or Microstation design software. The candidate will be working with senior engineers to develop electrical construction plans and details.

• You should possess a valid driver’s license. The candidate may occasionally be required to travel to different CH2M offices and sites.

• Our top candidate is eager to put their education and talents to work on challenging airport projects and has a desire to grow both personally and professionally with this aviation electrical engineering co-op/internship opportunity.



Must be enrolled in an accredited BS or MS Electrical Engineering program.

Minimum junior year completed.

Possess a valid driver’s license. The candidate may occasionally be required to travel to different CH2M offices and sites.

Experience with AutoCad or Microstation design software.

A concentration in power distribution coursework is preferred.

GPA of 3.0 or above

Demonstrated interest in Aviation and electrical power engineering.

