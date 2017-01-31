Electrical Maintenance Engineer

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £60000 to £65000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 523583 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client design, engineer, build and install FPSO's for clients within the global energy industry. They are currently looking for an Electrical Engineer to provide Electrical Maintenance Support to one on their FPSO's.



RESPONSIBILITIES



Acting as the onshore focal point for matters electrical.

Providing support to offshore installations for all electrical high and low voltage maintenance requirements.

Making cost effective decisions with regard to the repair and maintenance of installation equipment.

Reviewing planned maintenance routines to ensure equipment is maintained correctly whilst making most effective use of work force.

Determining spares requirement for items of equipment.

Raising modification requests, and, reviewing technical content of modification requests raised by offshore.

Raising contract service orders (technical work scope) for vendors attending offshore.

Reviewing technical content of maintenance frame agreements.

Assessing and issuing authorization certificates to offshore electrical personnel.

The development and review of operational procedures and manuals

Asset Safety & Operational Plans

Emergency Response Duties



REQUIREMENTS

Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent

Chartered Engineer or working towards accreditation

Oil and Gas UK medical

Combined Survival/Fire-fighting/HUET

Minimum Industry Safety Training (MIST)