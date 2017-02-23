Electrical Project Engineer

About the Role:

I am currently looking for an Electrically biased Project Engineer to join my client on a contractual or permanent basis, the client is working on a long term water framework and have a minimum of five years' work to delivery electrically biased projects.

START: ASAP

LOCATION: St Albans

RATES: Good contract Rates

SALARY if permanent: Project Engineer (£35,000 - £45,000)

Specification: Project Engineer

1 - 5 Years' experience

Electrically biased Project Engineer

Site based engineering experience is essential

Water/Waste Water projects delivery experience very beneficial

Sub-contract management

Material procurement, site survey, scope of works

Happy to work on site and office based

The client is looking to interview successful candidates as early as next week, they have slots for a Project Engineer to start at their earliest convenience.

The client also has a project in the North West for an electrically biased project engineer and an electrically biased site manager within the water sector. If this would be of interest the please also apply.