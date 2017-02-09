About the Role:

Due to the immense activity and growth in their building services industry our client are after adding a talented Electrical Revit Modeller to their Melbourne office. This role will give the successful applicant an opportunity to be a part of a number of multi-million dollar project's currently underway with more upcoming in the pipeline of 2017.

The appointment will be an initial 6 month contract with further extensions likely.

A successful applicant would be an Electrical Revit Modeller who is experienced in working on various building services projects. Ideally work completed on commercial projects. This role will suit an applicant with the following skills and experience:

* A high proficiency in Revit MEP with 3 years minimum experience* Strong understanding of Australian Building Codes* A minimum of 5 years of Electrical Design/Modelling experience , with the majority being on commercial projects* Good communications skills* Full working rights in Australia

This is a key opportunity to further your career by securing a long-term contract role with a global name in consulting, engineering and technical specialist's whilst working on some of the biggest and most influential projects around.