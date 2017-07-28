About the Role:

Job title: Electrical Supervisor

Ref No:8331

Location: Barrow In Furness

Project: Centrica

Duration: approx 4 weeks

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for an Electrical Supervisor with extensive experience in the oil and gas industry.

Prime responsibilities and duties



· Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the electrical workscope is completed safely and to a high standard.

· Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches

· Provide support to other trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team.

· Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner.

· Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner.



Qualifications/Training

Essential:

· 4 year apprenticeship or NVQ level 2 equivalent

· AM2

· Amec mandatory training, induction, RA, etc.

· City and Guilds in mechanical engineering/fitting and assembly or NVQ level 3 in associated trade

· COMPEX

· Demonstrable experience as an electrician



· Demonstrable experience in a supervisory/foreman position in an electrical role