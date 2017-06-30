Electrical Technician

Company Bryant Group Location United Kingdom Job Type Contract Category Technician Jobs Job ID 595893 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: The main purpose of the role is to maintain and repair all Company equipment and plant. Main Duties and Responsibilities Actioning any outstanding Maintenance requests Carrying out planned maintenance, diagnosing faults and repairing machine tools Carrying out planned maintenance, diagnosing faults, repairing and calibrating welding and heat treatment equipment Repairing tower crane, E.O.T.C's and any other lifting equipment Diagnosing and repairing faults on complex engineering equipment and plant Designing, assembling and installing small electrical panels for equipment onsite Carrying out small electrical installations Diagnosing and repairing faulty electronic components such as printed circuit boards Diagnosing and replacing faulty mechanical, hydraulic and pneumatic components of machines and equipment Carrying out condition monitoring using thermal imaging camera Conducting PAT testing Reporting on levels of non-stock items in stores Qualifications and Skills Applicants must have the following qualifications and experience: NC Electrical Engineering or equivalent Time served Electrical apprentice Previous experience in fault finding Experience in industrial and / or commercial electrical systems Previous experience using electrical test equipment e.g. multi-meter, oscilloscope and proven ability to understand electrical schematic drawings Requirements for electrical installations to BS 7671: 2008 qualification would be desirable Experience of PLC's (Programme Logic Circuits), three phase power supplies and variable speed AC / DC drives would be desirable Welding, machine tools and electronics experience would be desirable