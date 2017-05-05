Electrical Technician (Contract) Turriff

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Turriff,Aberdeenshire,Scotland Salary £12 to £14 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 555083 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking experienced Electrical Technicians to install, test and fault-find on control systems and panels used in Hydraulic Power Units and Winch Controls.



These are immediate start roles for a period of 3 months based in TURRIFF



You will ideally have come have a background in either vehicle auto electrical.



Have either:



Apprenticeship plus hands on experience

Compex EX 01-04

HNC+



Practical experience is the main requirement



Offshore Certification a bonus but not essential





Assemble, install, test, and maintain electrical or electronic wiring, equipment, appliances, apparatus, and fixtures, using hand tools and power tools

Diagnose malfunctioning systems, apparatus, and components, using test equipment and hand tools, to locate the cause of a breakdown and correct the problem

Connect wires to circuit breakers, transformers, or other components

Inspect electrical systems, equipment, and components to identify hazards, defects, and the need for adjustment or repair, and to ensure compliance with codes

Advise management on whether continued operation of equipment could be hazardous

Test electrical systems and continuity of circuits in electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures, using testing devices such as ohmmeters, voltmeters, and oscilloscopes, to ensure compatibility and safety of system.

Be able to use own initiative, problem solve and work with minimum supervision

Undertake industrial electrical installations

Carry out auto electrical work

Carry out of PLC work if required

To effect all works according to PDI & FAT documentation and drawings

To advise appropriately where errors are found and give feedback to Supervisor in a timely manner

To liaise with Supervisor/Buddy ensuring department input delivered in timely manner to suit project requirements

Mentoring/Development

