Electrical Technician (Contract) Turriff

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Turriff,Aberdeenshire,Scotland
Salary
£12 to £14 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
555083
Posted on
Friday, May 5, 2017 - 7:24am
About the Role:We are seeking experienced Electrical Technicians to install, test and fault-find on control systems and panels used in Hydraulic Power Units and Winch Controls.
These are immediate start roles for a period of 3 months based in TURRIFF
You will ideally have come have a background in either vehicle auto electrical.
Have either:
Apprenticeship plus hands on experience
Compex EX 01-04
HNC+
Practical experience is the main requirement
Offshore Certification a bonus but not essential
Assemble, install, test, and maintain electrical or electronic wiring, equipment, appliances, apparatus, and fixtures, using hand tools and power tools
Diagnose malfunctioning systems, apparatus, and components, using test equipment and hand tools, to locate the cause of a breakdown and correct the problem
Connect wires to circuit breakers, transformers, or other components
Inspect electrical systems, equipment, and components to identify hazards, defects, and the need for adjustment or repair, and to ensure compliance with codes
Advise management on whether continued operation of equipment could be hazardous
Test electrical systems and continuity of circuits in electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures, using testing devices such as ohmmeters, voltmeters, and oscilloscopes, to ensure compatibility and safety of system.
Be able to use own initiative, problem solve and work with minimum supervision
Undertake industrial electrical installations
Carry out auto electrical work
Carry out of PLC work if required
To effect all works according to PDI & FAT documentation and drawings
To advise appropriately where errors are found and give feedback to Supervisor in a timely manner
To liaise with Supervisor/Buddy ensuring department input delivered in timely manner to suit project requirements
Mentoring/Development
