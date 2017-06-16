Electronic Systems Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Key Responsibilities:



- Support cross-functional teams to deliver leading System Engineering solutions.

- Guide Our client's customers on System Engineering best practice.

- Meet Complex System deliverables on-time and to budget.

- Support key Verification and Validation activities. Test and Development.

- Customer facing opportunities - Professional communication skills to be able to present and interact with clients.

- International travel opportunities - Willingness and eligibility to travel to the US, and the EU.



What you can expect

- A competitive salary package plus benefits

- Playing a key role in Our client's growth, and service offering through business development

- The opportunity for career development and training in a leading, independent and international Engineering Consultancy Company.



The Company:

In almost every automobile, there is a bit of our client. An expert of complete vehicle development and in optimizing production plants for the automotive industry. With approximately 7900 employees on more than 70 sites in 25 countries. Our client is capable of offering the whole spectrum of development services to the customer all around the automobile.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

- Degree educated, Chartership would be beneficial

- Strong vehicle electronic systems knowledge, mechanical knowledge would also be beneficial.

- Evidence of having worked at multiple stages of the V cycle

- Stakeholder Requirement Capture, Specification and Management

- System Modelling knowledge. SysML knowledge would be beneficial

- Controls Development experience - Matlab, Simulink, Stateflow. Simulink Coder would be beneficial

- Software development knowledge. Coding skills would be beneficial

- Knowledge of ISO26262. Evidence of having worked on projects with a Functional Safety component

- Test and Validation. Knowledge of DVP and V&V processes

- Knowledge and ability to utilise tools related to safety development is required (e.g. FMEA, FTA, etc.)

- Background in the automotive industry. Experience in multiple technical areas (Chassis, Powertrain, EV, ADAS etc.) desired

- Demonstrated ability in interpreting and assessing complex vehicle systems and architectures

About Fircroft:

