An Electronics / Electrical Engineer to work full time for 10-12 weeks to start in August / September. The role is suited to purely control and automation rather than MV/HV.



* Electrical Design implications of incorporating new Motors into Design (might include CANBUS / IO review as well as power / wiring)

* Impacts of changing power supply from 36V to 48V (design changes required to Electrical design for new voltage)

* Addition of new sensors to confirm sub-system position changes (ultrasonic / optical / limit switch)

* Electrical implications of changing an actuation system from motors to linear actuators / solenoids (might include CANBUS / IO review as well as power / wiring)

* Changing of sensors to improve reliability (ultrasonic / optical / limit switch)

* Improved harness routing for manufacturability / serviceability

* Changing the on-board emergency stop system to accommodate a new central wireless controller



Award winning SME providing safety and engineering services to highly regulated industries such as nuclear and utilities.



