Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Essex,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
603022
Posted on
Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 5:15am
About the Role:
*** Electronics PCB Wiremen / 2 months/ Essex ***
My client is urgently looking for a Electronics PCB Wiremen on a contract basis.
POSITION: Electronics PCB Wiremen
DURATION: 2 months
LOCATION: Essex
START: Immediate
Skills experience:
* PCB assembly - soldering skills
* Panel wiring
* Electronics background - manufacturing
* Working on RF security equipment (no essential)
If you are interested in this position and wish to apply, please send me your updated CV and then call me on the number below.
Alternatively if you know of anyone who you believe would be a good fit for this position, please send me their CV or pass on my details
Regards,
Adam.
Apply