About the Role:
Embedded C Developer
Embedded C Developer| East Belgium| Competitive Salary
My client is a company that work in the Automotive Sector, they looking to hire an experienced Embedded C Developer. Based in East Belgium, this client is looking for over 3 years' experience as an Embedded C Developer.
Requirements:
* Over 3 years' experience as an Embedded C Developer
* Experience within the Automotive Sector
* Master's Degree in relevant courses
* Ability to speak English
Desirably:
* Dutch or French is a plus
Location: East Belgium
Role: Embedded C Developer
Salary: Negotiable
Start Date: ASAP
If you wish to be considered for this Embedded C and role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.
