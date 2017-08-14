About the Role:

Embedded Software Developer - West Germany - 12 Month Contact

My client is an engineering company for technical services, development in customer-specific, hardware products (embedded) software systems and are specialists in software porting and software obsolescence management.

In addition, the client is an experienced contact for the topics AUTOSAR and embedded Linux systems, and is a partner of well - known customers in the areas of automotive, light & building, industrial, agriculture and transportation

Successful in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.



YOUR TASKS:

- Software development for modern electronic components, based on specifications of loads

- Analysis of specifications and creation of concepts for realization

- Design and implementation of algorithms and functional software

- Development of drivers and interfaces for the integration of functions on ECU hardware

- Development of test software and execution of unit and integration testing

YOUR PROFILE:

- You have studied computer science, electrical engineering,

computer science, physics, mathematics or a comparable degree completed

- You have very good programming skills in C and are already familiar with embedded software development

- Knowledge in the area of ??processor-oriented, structured software development are desirable

- Knowledge in the modeling of software and architectures using the UML and / or knowledge in the field of test methods and procedures of embedded software are an advantage

- They like to work in the team, are flexible and look forward to new ones challenges

- Good command of German and English is required

Rate - Competitive

Start - ASAP

Duration - 12 month initial

To apply, please reply with an up to date CV

Kind Regards,