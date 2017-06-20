About the Role:

Embedded Software Engineer - contract - Thames Valley

My Thames Valley based client are looking for a Software engineer for a contract role. This particular client produces and develops wireless products. Some details on the role are detailed below:

* Experience of working within a structured software development environment and of writing embedded software design specifications and unit testing* Good digital electronic systems understanding with the ability to read schematics and understand board level designs* Ability to think both logically and creatively* Effective communicator* Excellent problem solving skills* Self motivator with proven ability to take on projects, seeing products through from design to production

Technical Skills:

* Embedded Programming in C* Zigbee / wifi / Bluetooth* GSM/GPRS module level interfacing with microcontrollers knowledge* Simple application development using Windows Forms for testing and exercising embedded products* Source control experience* Analogue Electronics knowledge

If this role if of interest to you please could you give Nathan a call on 0121 6325555 or apply here

