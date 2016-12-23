Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Essex,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
507271
Posted on
Friday, December 23, 2016 - 6:19am
About the Role:
My Client is currently looking for an embedded software engineer on contract to start in January 2017.
POSITION: Embedded Software Engineer
DURATION: 12 months
LOCATION: Essex
START: January 2017
Essential Skills, experience & responsibilities:
* Embedded C/C++ development experience
* Experience working with RTOS
* Understanding of software and hardware aspects
* Experience working in a bare metal minimal OS environment
* Good written and verbal communication
If you are interested in this position please send me your updated CV and call me on the number below.
Alternatively if you know anyone who would be interested in this position, then please pass on my details.
Regards,
Nathan
Apply