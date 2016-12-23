About the Role:

My Client is currently looking for an embedded software engineer on contract to start in January 2017.

POSITION: Embedded Software Engineer

DURATION: 12 months

LOCATION: Essex

START: January 2017

Essential Skills, experience & responsibilities:

* Embedded C/C++ development experience* Experience working with RTOS* Understanding of software and hardware aspects* Experience working in a bare metal minimal OS environment* Good written and verbal communication

If you are interested in this position please send me your updated CV and call me on the number below.

Alternatively if you know anyone who would be interested in this position, then please pass on my details.

Regards,

Nathan