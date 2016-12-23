Embedded Software Engineer

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
Essex,England
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
507271
Posted on 
Friday, December 23, 2016 - 6:19am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

My Client is currently looking for an embedded software engineer on contract to start in January 2017.

POSITION: Embedded Software Engineer

DURATION: 12 months

LOCATION: Essex

START: January 2017

Essential Skills, experience & responsibilities:



* Embedded C/C++ development experience
* Experience working with RTOS
* Understanding of software and hardware aspects
* Experience working in a bare metal minimal OS environment
* Good written and verbal communication

If you are interested in this position please send me your updated CV and call me on the number below.

Alternatively if you know anyone who would be interested in this position, then please pass on my details.

Regards,

Nathan