Embedded Software Engineer - Medical Industry

About the Role:
I am looking for an Embedded Software Engineer for a Medical Device Company based in Oxfordshire, for a 3 - 6 month contract. The skills they are looking for are as follows:-
* C
* STM-32 micro-controllers
* IEC 62304 / Safety Critical experience
* IAR Workbench
* Enterprise Architect (UML experience)
* VectorCAST
If you are interested in the role, please send an up to date CV or if you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact me.
