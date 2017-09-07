Emergency Response Consultant

About the Role:

My client, a large oil and gas operator have assets across Appalachia and are looking for a local consultant to assist in the development and ongoing coordination of their emergency response and incident command program. This will be a 12 month contract opportunity for an Emergency Response and Incident Command consultant based in Bridgeport, WV.

Responsibilities

* This role will typically suit somebody with a background in the fire service and safety with knowledge of oil and gas operations.* You will be willing to work with various operations (Drilling, Completions, Construction, Production, and Midstream) and coordinate efforts with external emergency response groups, document incidents and follow ups.* You will be in charge of developing geographic response plans, coordinate drills as well as put together the drill schedule.

Skills

* Minimum 5 years HSE Oil and Gas experience* Fire Officer, Chief or Lieutenant Experience required.* ICS 100, 200 and 700 highly preferred.* Local candidates are strongly preferred as there will be no mileage or travel/accommodation provided; however, candidates willing to relocate/travel at own expense will be considered.

Schedule - 14/14 rotation

Bridgeport, WV with travel to OH assets as needed.

12 month contract

Pay: $465 per day including per Diem

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.