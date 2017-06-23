About the Role:

* Must have been in an owner/operator position as an Emergency Response Specialist prior to application* Preferred experience within an industrial facility* Candidate will work to develop, implement, and maintain the safety and loss prevention programs that will provide a loss free work environment for the employees of the facility while contributing to the overall viability and profitability of the organization.* Recommends and administers programs designed to eliminate occupational injuries and illnesses and minimize losses to Company assets. These programs must comply with the Client, Federal, State, and local Governmental requirements relating to safety, health, and security in the workplace.* Directs the safety and health education and training of all employees in the areas of safety, health, and loss prevention.* Manages the inspection of facilities and work practices, assessing loss potential and taking actions to minimize risk.* Coordinates analysis of incidents to ensure corrective/preventive actions are implemented.* Ensures the operation of all fire protection and fire alarm systems.* Leads the facility Emergency Response Team.* Assists EHS Manager in managing personnel and contracts with regard to the plant medical services department and security forces.* Responsible for compliance with organizations' and government EH&S standards. May supervise others and is viewed on the site / business as a functional expert.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.