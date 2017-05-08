Eng Automation SP3D/BSAP/QTY Support Job

Company Energy Jobline Location Chile Category Administration Jobs Job ID 560336 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Requisition ID: 184237



SUMMARY:



Plans and conducts independent work within a global business unit requiring judgment in the evaluation, selection, application and adaptation of engineering techniques, procedures and criteria. Devises new approaches to solving problems.



ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:



1. Plans, schedules, conducts, and coordinates detailed phases of engineering work for a global business unit usually in one discipline in a project or staff group. Performs work that involves conventional engineering practice but may include complex features such as resolving conflicting design requirements, unsuitability of conventional materials and/or difficult coordination requirements.

2. Performs work using Bechtel Standard Application Programs (BSAPs) and appropriate 2-D and 3-D computer aided design and computer aided engineering (CAD and CAE) tools.

3. Plans, coordinates or prepares equipment or work specifications, bid evaluations and award recommendations for equipment.

4. Coordinates engineering efforts in assigned areas between specialty and other engineering groups or disciplines, with the client, suppliers, and contractors and between other groups.

5. When delegated, assumes a lead technical role over other engineers or project subgroups for completing specific tasks.

6. Assists in on-the-job-training of assigned personnel and provides input for their performance evaluations.

7. Prepares letters to vendors and clients.

8. Reviews bid analyses and makes recommendation.

9. Prepares or assists in preparation of conceptual studies, designs, reports or proposals.

10. Performs or assists in the performance of problem analysis and original design.

11. Prepares and/or assists in the preparation of cost estimates, quantity take-offs and staffing requirements for proposals, forecasts and change orders.

12. Reviews and checks work of subordinate engineers.

13. Supports the creation of a work environment that fosters openness, trust, communication, teamwork, empowerment, innovation, and satisfaction.



Job Knowledge



Thorough knowledge of discipline engineering techniques, the design of engineered systems, and engineering and design calculations.



Understands the application of Engineering Department Procedures, relevant Bechtel design guides. Broad knowledge of the application of engineering to plant constructability as applied to construction methods and materials.



Knowledge of current computer applications for engineering and design including appropriate knowledge of CAD (both 2-D and 3-D), CAE and relevant Bechtel Standard Computer Applications to perform the work.



Understanding of engineering planning and control methods including computerized methods.



Understanding of the roles played by other departments on projects including basic construction practices and the economics involved.



Understanding of industry or regulatory codes and standards and design criteria pertinent to the particular engineering discipline.



Skill in oral and written communication.



The above is normally acquired through:



- A recognized degree in an engineering or scientific discipline from an accredited college or university, OR



- A professional license in an appropriate engineering discipline from a recognized licensing board, OR



- Sufficient number of specialized courses in relevant general engineering or appropriate engineering disciplines to meet job requirements, AND



- Practical work experience in design engineering or relevant equivalent experience in allied types of engineering sufficient to demonstrate competence as a trained engineer.



All applicants must have the right to work and remain in Chile.



Position for Quebrada Blanca Fase 2 Project in Santiago, Chile.



Salary will be based on current market rates and the posted grade will not be adjusted to suit the successful candidate.



Shaping tomorrow together



Bechtel is among the most respected engineering, project management, and construction companies in the world. We stand apart for our ability to get the job done right-no matter how big, how complex, or how remote. Bechtel operates through four global business units that specialize in infrastructure; mining and metals; nuclear, security and environmental; and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since its founding in 1898, Bechtel has worked on more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents. Today, our 53,000 colleagues team with customers, partners, and suppliers on diverse projects in nearly 40 countries.



An Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without

regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or protected

veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.