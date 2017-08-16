Engineer I

About the Role:

The Role:

2 to 6 years of industry related experience, 4-year degree preferably in Mechanical Engineering. Assignment location - Edison, New Jersey, assignment duration 1 year. TWIC is NOT required. Rate Range: $55.00 to $75.00 per hour (exempt).

Perform assignments, which require application of engineering education, training or experience and special knowledge or judgment of the mathematical, physical, or engineering sciences under the close supervision of a Professional Engineer. Incumbent will be assigned to both small ($250k) and large projects (?$1,000k) and will be required to work with current engineering staff to develop scope, obtain bids, and coordinate field execution.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

* Applies engineering principles in discipline of competency, as assigned by supervisor with significant direction.

* Prepares basic specifications detailing performance requirements, specific components, design requirements, applicable design codes, and vendor drawing requirements with direction.

* Demonstrates a continuing consciousness of safety in daily activities and implemented in work design.

* May interface with other disciplines and clients.

* Must learn/be able to read engineering drawings.

* Prepares basic sketches and performs calculations in support of broader engineering activities involving the design of equipment, components, structures or systems.

* Performs related fundamental engineering support tasks such as updating computer lists, filing prints, distributing drawings, making simple calculations, proofreading reports, etc.

* May utilize information from vendor prints, catalogs, technical manuals, etc.

* Field notes are neatly arranged, accurate and complete.

* Prepares sketches, which are readable by anyone and include all pertinent dimensions and notes.

* May interface with construction crews during construction phase to provide and receive input relative to accuracy of drawings, coordination of shutdowns and to expedite the timely and efficient completion of the project.

* Keeps supervisor informed of progress.

* Supports field assignments as required.



KEY COMPETENCIES:

* Ability to perform each essential duty satisfactorily

* Ability to read and comprehend instructions, short correspondence, and memos

* Ability to write correspondence

* Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to customers, clients, and other employees of the organization

* Ability to comprehend and complete testing for Safety Orientations through either written, verbal or computer interaction, as required by tester.

* Must possess strong knowledge of basic computer skills

* Proficient in Excel and Word Processing

* Ability to use basic engineering software programs.

* Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral and diagram form.

* Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

* 4+ year degree in engineering (preferably Mechanical Engineering)

* 2-6 years of experience related to this industry



About Fircroft:

