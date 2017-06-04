Engineer V

Company Energy Jobline Location Oklahoma Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 578774 Apply Apply Now

About the Role:

Airswift - Piping Engineer. 6 month contract - Oklahoma



Airswift has been tasked by one of our key accounts to source a Piping Engineer on an initial 6 month contract based in Oklahoma City. Mid way through the contract you will then relocate to Tulsa.



Reporting to the engineering manager you will be responsible for leading the development of new or existing gathering compressor stations including facility layouts, pre-fabricated skids and equipment.



On a day to day basis you will be responsible for:



- Develop project plans and create realistic schedules



- Lead the development of either new or existing compressor station designs and create all design documentation



- Appraise existing design for optimization opportunities



- Work in partnership with cross functional teams to support standardization of facilities



Education and previous experience required:



- BSc in Engineering



- Navisworks and Autodesk experience in essential



-Hands on experience in compression facility design, construction, operations



- Expereince of pipeline system operations and design including gas measurement, flow and pressure control



- Gas gathering experience



- 7+ years experience within a similar position.



Should you be interested in this exciting opportunity please apply to this advert with your up to date resume.



Please note that there is a per diem available for the proportion of the project based in Tulsa however not for the full 6 months therefore only local candidates to Oklahoma City will be considered



