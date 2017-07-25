Engineering Assistant/Administrator

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Leeds,West Yorkshire,England Salary £15 to £18 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Administration Jobs Job ID 609163 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are looking for a Project Engineering Assistant to support an Engineering team with data entry, cost analysis, scheduling, etc.



You will ideally have an Engineering qualification and experience of wor



This is a 12 month contract based in LEEDS





MAIN DUTIES



Generate bill of materials in ERP software from material list provided by project engineer.



Generate Table of Contents for engineering project data books.



Generate engineering project data books for project closeout.



Run various reports including but not limited to backlog, cost analysis, on time delivery, first pass yield, and various CRM reports for the sales team.



Review various engineering design documents and create tables and counts based on the information provided within.



Enter new project opportunities into CRM and assign to applications engineer.



Review technical proposal for format and edit accordingly.





Bachelor Degree with 1-3 years experience in an engineering setting preferably in the Oil and Gas Industry. Effective computer skills: SAP and CRM a plus.



Hours:8:00am to 5:00pm