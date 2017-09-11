About the Role:

Engineering Manager- Construction (Renewable Company)

A global leader in the development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy is currently seeking an Engineering Manager to join their growing team based in Chicago, IL.

This will lead the engineering function, including electrical and civil engineering disciplines and estimating support.

The company offers competitive compensation which includes relocation assistance.

Responsibilities:

* Lead the Engineering function, including electrical and civil engineering disciplines and estimating support.* Development of design criteria for Electrical and Foundation Systems associated with renewable generating facilities, including substations and transmission lines.* Prepare supporting calculations, equipment specifications, engineering reports, diagrams and related data tables; support of equipment procurement, construction and commissioning phases of project.* Manage engineering contractors assigned to work on the design of renewable energy facilities, including definition of requirements and specifications, review of engineering drawings and RFI management.* Lead engineering consulting support to project managers in the preliminary design and engineering of roads, foundations, collection system and substations.* Identify, develop and build relationships with 3rd party service providers.

Requirements:

* Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. Advanced degree preferred.* 5 - 10 years' experience in Design and Engineering of energy or heavy industrial facilities. A concentration in renewable energy industry is a plus.* Prior experience managing multiple large utility scale energy projects.* Registered Professional Engineer preferred* Knowledge of medium voltage utility substation equipment and design.* Knowledge of NEC, NESC, ANSI and other industry applicable standards and codes.

