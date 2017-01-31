About the Role:

Driving and maintaining high HSE standards

Planning and executing WTG and BOP inspections and act as lead inspector

Providing general technical support for all engineering issues for the entire wind farm

Managing all emerging modification and engineering issues in the operating portfolio

Providing technical expertise in the assessment of warranty performance issues

Supporting audits and technical due diligence of service providers and wind turbine suppliers

Being the technical lead expert and ensuring resources are available

Academic degree (Bachelor or Master) in engineering based subjects

Experience related to multi megawatt wind turbine operation and inspections

Extensive experience in the use of wind turbine SCADA and Condition Monitoring systems

Previous experience in offshore wind in a high pressure environment

Understanding of wind turbine components, structures and electrical generation

Line management experience

Effective communication and reporting skills

Ability to translate technical details into commercial impact

Working at height ticket

Engineering Manager (Galloper)Galloper Offshore Wind Farm (Outer Thames Estuary)£57-63k +15% bonus, car allowance, private healthcareGalloper is a 340 megawatt (MW) Offshore Wind Farm. The offshore site is located within the outer Thames Estuary 27 kilometres (km) off the Suffolk coast. It is proposed to have up 56 wind turbine generators at the site that will be connected to an offshore substation platform which will export the power via 132kV export cables to the cable landing point at Sizewell. The project is in Construction phase with the first power planned in 2017.Our client has a dedicated Offshore Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Implementation function. The team is increasing to meet the requirements of the Galloper project and is looking for outstanding and experienced individuals.As a core team member you will be responsible for delivery of technical and commercial site support for the Galloper project ensuring you deliver a successful operating asset from the projects and commissioning phase through the life of the wind farm.HSE needs to be top of the agenda and driven through all activities carried out on site alongside managing selected engineering and balance of plant issues providing direction to all personnel. Responsible for the full lifecycle of asset integrity of the WTG and equipment including contractual, performance monitoring and reporting against KPI’sCandidates must live within 1 hour of Harwich or be willing to relocate and offshore experience is ESSENTIAL.To apply for this role please email our CV and contact details to be considered.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.