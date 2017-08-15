Engineering Manager - Grid Automation

About the Role:

The Role:

Tasks

Your main tasks will be the following-

Technical Contribution - Defines operating guidelines for teams and ensures implementation. Oversees progress, provides technical guidance and ensures resolutions of technical issues within one's area of responsibility. Drives team performance to ensure delivery as per the parameters of time, safety and quality set in the contract.

Customer and sales -Ensures delivery of technical solutions according to customer requirements. Negotiates with customers to define Plant Acceptance Criteria and ensures that the commissioning teams obtain final acceptance certification. Represents commissioning function in project review meetings.

Contract Management - Oversees contractual work within one's area of responsibility -conducts regular progress reviews, identifies and manages contract risks.

Planning and control - Ensures that the commissioning team is adequately resourced, developed and equipped to meet business needs. Ensures correct assignment of tasks within the commissioning team, defines relevant performance metrics. Creates work plans and cost estimates for commissioning work.

Risk and opportunity management- Ensures completion of risk assessments and opportunity assessments (e.g. variation orders and claims) and implementation of resulting actions across projects.

Supply chain management- Collaborates with the Supply Chain function to ensure correct suppliers, services and equipment are available to support the commissioning execution.

Technical leadership and development- Facilitates best practice sharing within the commissioning team.

Processes and tools - Develops and drives continuous improvement activities to improve processes, policies, procedures and effectiveness within one's area of responsibility.

People leadership and development - Ensures (with HR support) that the area of responsibility is properly organized, staffed, skilled and directed. Guides, motivates, coaches and develops direct and indirect subordinates within HR polices.

Finance and budget - Participates in defining the annual budget for area of responsibility and is accountable for managing performance against agreed financial targets and constraints

People leadership and development- Ensures (with HR Manager support) that the area of responsibility is organized, staffed, skilled and directed. Guides, motivates and develops direct/indirect subordinates within HR policies.





Ideally you will have a Bachelor's or Master's Degree in Engineering (Mechanical, Electrical) with an MBA degree as an advantage along with 10-15 years of engineering as well as management experience in Power and/or T&D industry

Middle East experience along with team leader skills are required.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.