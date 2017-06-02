Engineering Stores Manager

About the Role:

The Role:

Coordination of Engineering Stores establishing systems to control materials and spares to support a 24/7 operational plant.

Ordering and control of materials using Maintenance Management System (SAP).

Coordinate and control the refurbishment work process for all spare parts refurbishments, equipment overhauls, and emergency repairs.

Improve the control of deliveries for engineering and production materials to avoid lost or missing critical items that affects production.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

5+ years in engineering and maintenance within the manufacturing industry and proven experience in stores and materials management.



Technical skills

Working knowledge of standard IT systems - MS Windows, Lotus Notes, MS Excel and SAP (both transactional and master data preferred).

Good knowledge of maintenance methodology / work process / control of equipment refurbishment.



Excellent adherence to EHS standards and codal compliance.

Attention to detail and organisational skills.

Methodical approach.

Ability to embed control and work processes and influence others to follow the processes.

Must display initiative, tenacity and concern for impact.

Prepared to challenge conventional norms and provide alternative solutions.

Committed and flexible approach to work and will put in extra effort to deliver improvement.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.