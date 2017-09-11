About the Role:

Our Client is currently looking to appoint an experienced Engineering Team Leader to support the operation of their assets to meet production and warehousing demands. You will manage and control working practices to meet all health, safety and environmental demands within a safety critical site.

Role and responsibilities:

* Manage, drive and develop the capability of the Engineering Department team members.* Demonstrate commitment to onsite problems outside of working hours and have a sound work ethic.* Have good management and leader ship skills to continually improve on the effective utilisation of manpower in the engineering department.* Have excellent communication skills keeping the engineering manager informed on all aspects of department focus areas.* Be able to quickly grasp the production processes and supporting equipment on site and to effectively transfer existing skill set to achieve a sound equipment knowledge base.* Help develop, plan and execute the shutdown schedule for the plant.* Recognise shortfalls in current engineering working practices, health and safety, procedures and methods. Develop solutions and prioritise their implementation with current legislation.* Investigate, diagnose, solve and prevent repetition of engineering faults or problems* Able to organise and control all work on the site utilising the Permit To Work system in a safe, efficient and timely manner.* Plan and implement Planned Preventative Maintenance System maintenance including prioritising, allocating, scheduling, monitoring, completing and feeding back relevant information to the team.* Uphold all company policies including contributing to the appraisal management process for the department.

Qualifications/ Skills:

* Degree qualified in relevant subject (Electrical or Instrumental would be advantageous)* 2- 3 years in a managerial role* Experience working in a manufacturing environment* Working knowledge of current health and safety legislation* Excellent communication skills* Ability to motivate and drive the team forward

This is a permanent position with negotiable salary.

