About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy is currently looking for an Engineering Technician to join their team located in Minot, North Dakota. This role will typically suit someone with a data analyst or engineering technician background.



Job Description

The Engineering Technician is an individual contributor providing technical support for Model Pad - Data Automation Value Stream. The individual works closely with the Value Stream Lead and other project team members to Quality Assess and Quality Control the status of well pad automation at the end of the process.

Requirements

* Work scheduling & status tracking* Maintenance of defect resolution status across multiple platforms (Excel, Sharepoint, Spotfire etc.)* Communication of defects and resolution status updates to affected stakeholders* Communication of Information/Operations Technology to hourly employees* Proficiency in Microsoft Office Products* Understanding of Automation Systems (Iconics, PI, Relationship Databases [ODR, Wellview] is desired* Understanding of Work Management Systems (SAP) is desired* Understanding of Lean and / or Production Control Systems is desired

Location: Minot, North Dakota

Duration: 6 month contract

Schedule: Monday-Friday

Pay rate: $40 to $45 an hour

Looking for candidates who can start as soon as possible so if you are interested in the position and meet the requirements please send your most updated resume for review!

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.