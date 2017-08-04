Environment Engineer

About the Role:

- Ensure Project engineering & design activities comply with applicable environmental standards, national legislation, IFC standards and industry best practice in line with IPG Environmental Optimum Requirements.

- Coordinate contractor engineering activities and interfaces on specific project environmental requirements, coordinate engineering input for ESIA, development of the project waste management strategy.

- Imagine and promote solutions for reducing environmental impact throughout the project lifecycle



- Review of existing legislation/guidelines applicable to the MFCA, Ramsar area and rurally populated areas, including 2012 IFC Performance standards;

- Identify and implement environmental requirements and practical guidelines for engineering contractors;

- Participate in HAZID/ENVID and Risk Analysis studies and assess impact to environment. Propose appropriate measures to ensure impacts to the environment are as low as reasonably practicable;

- Responsible for facilities integration into natural surroundings: assess proposals for engineering design solutions applicable to the project scope;

- Ensure engineering contractors apply the defined environmental standards and ensure that Best Available Technique is implemented;

- Ensure environmental engineering is performed in full compliance and in line with project targets;

- Ensure all recommendations from environmental studies and technical reviews are fully addressed in the design;

- Provide input to audits, project reviews, SPOTs/PTRs and make recommendations;

- Ensure environmental studies are reviewed and updated throughout project and that final design complies with ALARP/BAT;

* Provide technical input on environmental aspects of the design to Total EP Uganda (TEPU) for preparation and submission of Project Brief and ESIA;

* Liaise with TEPU on the Environmental Baseline & Biodiversity Survey information (EBBS) and ensure findings are captured and communicated to engineering contractors as early as possible for design and execution phases;

* Evaluations of emissions, discharges, cutting disposal, water abstraction for the Tilenga facilities.

* Work with TEPU and provide input to TEPU on RAP to prevent adverse impact on populations and to promote Sustainable Development initiatives;.

* Ensure that engineering design is in accordance with the commitments as defined within the Project Brief and ESIA documentation



Diploma: Engineer with specialisation in environmental or chemistry/geosciences.

Professional experience within environmental discipline of minimum 10 years, minimum 5 years project experience.

Completent in application of Risk Assessment methodology

Good teamwork, strong minded, good analytical and communication skills

Fluent in english

Ability to work on projects in a complex and multicultural environment

Ability to challenge environmental specialist recommendations and to work under pressure



