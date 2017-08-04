Environment Engineer

About the Role:
The Role:
Mission
- Ensure Project engineering & design activities comply with applicable environmental standards, national legislation, IFC standards and industry best practice in line with IPG Environmental Optimum Requirements.
- Coordinate contractor engineering activities and interfaces on specific project environmental requirements, coordinate engineering input for ESIA, development of the project waste management strategy.
- Imagine and promote solutions for reducing environmental impact throughout the project lifecy
Activities
- Review of existing legislation/guidelines applicable to the MFCA, Ramsar area and rurally populated areas, including 2012 IFC Performance standards;
- Identify and implement environmental requirements and practical guidelines for engineering contractors;
- Participate in HAZID/ENVID and Risk Analysis studies and assess impact to environment. Propose appropriate measures to ensure impacts to the environment are as low as reasonably practicable;
- Responsible for facilities integration into natural surroundings: assess proposals for engineering design solutions applicable to the project scope;
- Ensure engineering contractors apply the defined environmental standards and ensure that Best Available Technique is implemented;
- Ensure environmental engineering is performed in full compliance and in line with project targets;
- Ensure all recommendations from environmental studies and technical reviews are fully addressed in the design;
- Provide input to audits, project reviews, SPOTs/PTRs and make recommendations;
- Ensure environmental studies are reviewed and updated throughout project and that final design complies with ALARP/BAT;
* Provide technical input on environmental aspects of the design to Total EP Uganda (TEPU) for preparation and submission of Project Brief and ESIA;
* Liaise with TEPU on the Environmental Baseline & Biodiversity Survey information (EBBS) and ensure findings are captured and communicated to engineering contractors as early as possible for design and execution phases;
* Evaluations of emissions, discharges, cutting disposal, water abstraction for the Tilenga facilities.
* Work with TEPU and provide input to TEPU on RAP to prevent adverse impact on populations and to promote Sustainable Development initiatives;.
* Ensure that engineering design is in accordance with the commitments as defined within the Project Brief and ESIA documentation
The Company:
Diploma: Engineer with specialisation in environmental or chemistry/geosciences.
Professional experience within environmental discipline of minimum 10 years, minimum 5 years project experience.
Completent in application of Risk Assessment methodology
Good teamwork, strong minded, good analytical and communication skills
Fluent in english
Ability to work on projects in a complex and multicultural environment
Ability to challenge environmental specialist recommendations and to work under
About Fircroft:
