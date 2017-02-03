About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Environmental Advisor, based in Aberdeen

Resposibilities will include:

Ensure that relevant environmental permit and consent applications or variations are prepared, submitted to the regulator and followed up (as appropriate).

Ensure compliance with UK offshore oil and gas environmental legislation/guidance and other requirements or company standards.

Provide offshore environmental support (as required) and develop effective relationships with offshore personnel at all levels.

Carry out or assist with offshore/onshore environmental audits/inspections, compile reports and ensure that actions are followed up as appropriate.

Carry out or assist with incident investigations related to spillages of oil/chemicals or gas releases, compile reports and ensure that actions are followed up as appropriate.

Ensure that relevant environmental issues are identified and communicated to appropriate personnel or groups.

Participate in and provide expert advice in relation to environmental risk assessments.

Attend and contribute to relevant team, departmental and company meetings

Compile and distribute or submit relevant environmental data including environmental returns to EEMS, environmental statistics for weekly/monthly meetings, annual atmospheric sheets, waste returns, drilling chemical returns etc.

Build positive relationships with BEIS inspectors/managers and other environmental regulators.

Ensure that any BEIS inspections/investigations are closed out to the satisfaction of the regulator

Participate in the development, implementation, maintenance and improvement of the company's environmental management system and environmental programmes

Qualifications/Training

Environmental degree or equivalent

Environmental qualification (e.g. IEMA or equivalent.) (preferred)

Offshore Survival Certificate

Offshore Medical

Skills & Experience

Relevant experience working in the environmental field within the UK Oil & Gas industry.

Excellent working knowledge of UK offshore environmental legislation.

Working knowledge of EEMS and the BEIS Oil and Gas portal

Excellent communication, organisational and facilitation skills.

Environmental Auditing or inspection experience and/or qualifications

IT literate - good working knowledge of Word, Excel and Powerpoint software.

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912748