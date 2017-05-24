Environmental Advisor

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a contractor to provide Environmental Advisory services for a project in South Ayrshire. We require extensive experience within the transmission and distribution industries for a period of 12 months.

Workscope

Support the Project Team to ensure compliance with environmental and sustainability requirements as well as planning commitments for the project

Detailed Services To Be Provided

Monitors site activities and ensures control measures are in place.* Conducts regular site inspections and audits to ensure compliance with environmental requirements including licences and consents.* Liaises with Client Representatives, regulators and other interested parties as required.* Updates and maintains the Environmental Management Plan.* Ensure the Site Waste Management Plan is updated and reviewed, including the legal compliance of Waste Transfer Notes and Consignment Notes from contractors/ sub-contractors.* Informs the project team of any potential environment issues that may impede or otherwise disrupt the projects programme of works.* Ensures the project team are kept up to date with all applicable environmental legislation.* Assists in the pre-start supply chain appraisals.* Provide proactive, specialist guidance and advice regarding environmental controls, constraints and legislation specific to the project, in the form of Environmental* Management Plan, Environmental Risk Assessment, Constraints planning, procedures, standard forms, site briefings and toolbox talks.* Organise, co-ordinate and manage pre-construction surveys in-line with advice from the Ecological/Archaeological/GWDTE/hydrological specialists.* Ensure sufficient mitigation is in place following specialists surveys and advice to ensure works can be progressed as planned (i.e. archaeological watching briefs, bird nesting deterrents etc.).* Organise, co-ordinate and manage specialist consultants on site by providing a scope of works relevant to operations and in-line with programme.* Consult directly with regulators/stakeholders (such as, but not limited to: SNH, RSPB, SEPA, Local Authorities) regarding situations that may require the acquisition of consents/ licences/ authorisations/ permissions/ comments, this includes applications and continued reporting to regulators throughout the project. All consultation with regulators will inform the Client Environmental Advisor throughout the process and all types of contact with regulators must be documented/ evidenced and copies sent to the Client.* Organise and co-ordinate environmental mitigations on site in line with programme, ensuring inclusion of these activities.* Attend project meetings and effectively contribute to project discussions by indicating site sensitivities and management requirements.* Ensure environmental training of project team is current and training records are up to date and applicable.* Ensure the emergency response plan is updated; this should include details of an Environmental Response sub-contractor should a site emergency occur.* Ensure the requirements of Peat Management Plan issued by the Client are understood, communicated, followed and documented.* Ensure the reinstatement and restoration of sites is fully understood, planned into programme and documented.* Ensure site water management is planned for operations to prevent pollution and in line with SEPA CAR Practical Guide.* Be available to organise and facilitate joint inspections/audits with the client.* Investigate environmental incidents that occur on the Project, report findings and actions required including (if required) comments from regulators, lessons learnt from incidents should be briefed following investigations.* Continuously monitor water quality throughout the project.* Ensure compliance at the quarries in line with environmental and planning requirements.

Qualifications and Knowledge:

* Working knowledge and experience in Construction Industry* Must have exceptional communication skills both verbal and written* Experience communicating with SEPA and other Governing Bodies* Degree or similar qualification in Environmental Industries

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.