Environmental Engineer - Johor

Company Leap29 Location Johor Bahru Salary $26400 to $31200 Per year Job Type Contract Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs Job ID 513315 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEER



If you are an Environmental Engineer with experience in Malaysia we are very keen to hear from you. Our client, an EPC contractor are currently searching for a candidate with experience in the following:



• Environmental management plans

• Waste management plans

• Environmental coordination plans

• Environmental inspection



It is essential that candidates are Certified Erosion, Sediment and Storm Water Inspectors (CESSWI).



You will need to have 10 years experience in relevant roles and will ideally have worked on chemical / petrochemical construction projects. You should be fluent in the local Malay language and hold all of the relevant environmental certifications. You should also hold a relevant bachelors degree.



The position will be a 3 year contract with a possibility for extension. You will be working on the RAPID project down in Pengerang with a work schedule of 91 days on (6 days / week) / 15 days off. You will be rewarded with a competitive salary as well as board and lodging at the site.



If you are interested in the position please send your CV to Rob at Leap29

