Environmental Waste Engineer

Company
Bryant Group
Location
London,Greater London,England
Job Type
Contract
Category
Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs
Job ID
523585
Posted on
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 6:05am
About the Role:Undertake field based HAZMAT surveys (offshore) Interpret Materials inventories Interpret asbestos management plans and demolition studies Interpret NORM studies Complete waste and environmental questionaries’ in for studies, and ITT Prepare waste export plan in line with BASEL convention Carry out Duty of Care Audits Undertake waste classification Undertake waste packaging in line with the dangerous goods requirements Prepare waste manifests Prepare track and trace database Complete environmental reports Degree level or equivalent in recognised environmental programme or science equivalent (chemistry, chemical engineering, marine biology) HS qualification (IOSH Managing Safely ideally NEBOSH General Certificate)
