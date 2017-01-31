Environmental Waste Engineer

Company Bryant Group Location London,Greater London,England Job Type Contract Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs Job ID 523585 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Undertake field based HAZMAT surveys (offshore) Interpret Materials inventories Interpret asbestos management plans and demolition studies Interpret NORM studies Complete waste and environmental questionaries’ in for studies, and ITT Prepare waste export plan in line with BASEL convention Carry out Duty of Care Audits Undertake waste classification Undertake waste packaging in line with the dangerous goods requirements Prepare waste manifests Prepare track and trace database Complete environmental reports Degree level or equivalent in recognised environmental programme or science equivalent (chemistry, chemical engineering, marine biology) HS qualification (IOSH Managing Safely ideally NEBOSH General Certificate)