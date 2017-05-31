About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of E&P Electrical Technical Authority (TA), based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Provide electrical engineering support to and assurance of the delivery of capital projects and lead the delivery of electrical engineering activities and support the development of resource and capability plans in support of E&P business requirements.

Review safety critical elements and reporting to the assets on a quarterly basis on their suitability and sufficiency, authorship and approval of performance standards for safety critical elements pertaining to their discipline and authorship and approval of planned maintenance and inspection regimes and any proposed material changes to existing regimes.

Providing a technical service to and collaborating closely with lead engineers, maintenance engineers, operations managers and project managers and support and participate in investigations, reviewing change requests and deferrals.

Maintain discipline critical asset documentation and advise the lead engineer of deviations and non-conformance to Company standards and engineering codes



Experience

Experienced engineer (ideally chartered) with a relevant engineering or science degree and have worked in an operator with experience in the management of contractors with active involvement in the application of quality assurance and quality control

Effective communicator and be able to drive innovative solutions to complex issues.

Extensive knowledge of metering technical practices and legislation, which would be underpinned by technical achievements in relevant discipline in the energy or chemical industry and knowledge of all forms of engineering documentation including block diagrams, PFDs, P&IDs Data Sheets, Cause & Effect charts and safety critical elements.

Knowledge of relevant statutory codes, standards and regulations - essential



Permanent (or Contract) role



reference 914396









