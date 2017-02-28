EPC Construction Manager - Contract

About the Role:

My client, a subsidiary of a global Engineering and Construction company, is seeking a Construction Manager in Houston, Texas to join their team for a 3-6 month project!

They partner with their clients to deliver both large and small scale engineering, procurement and construction management programs. This is a great opportunity for an experienced Construction Manager who has an EPC background that is immediately available to start work!

The Construction Manager will provide leadership within the organization and work closely with all departments to plan and execute all construction and related activities for the defined project.

DURATION: 3-6 months

LOCATION: Houston, Texas

SCHEDULE: 9/80 work schedule

REQUIREMENTS:

* Minimum 15 years of experience as a Construction Manager with EPC companies* Must have experience working on Midstream and Downstream projects with the EPC companies* Must have a Bachelor's Degree in Construction Management or related field* Minimum 20 years experience without a related Bachelor's Degree* Claims and Change Management experience related to field execution.* Direct filed experience with construction and related subcontractors* Ability to communicate effectively* Proven track record of developing company procedures, practices, and plans related to Construction Management* Ability to directly and proactively support operations and execution in assigned projects.* Excellent oral and written communication skills* Strong prioritization skills

If you fit all the requirements listed above please apply; I commit to responding in a timely manner!

Recruiter: Marina Casiano, 832-900-5912