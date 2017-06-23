About the Role:

Who will you be working for?

Progressive Global Energy are urgently recruiting for equipment operators with cdl (commercial drivers licence) class b licence (minimum) to work on contract to direct hire positions in Ohio, You will be working for a leading oilfield service expert who are renowned for their training. Do you have experience working in the oilfield industry, if so, you could be the Equipment Operator we're looking for

What will you be doing?

As a Equipment Operator, you will be working on rotation in Ohio and there will be plenty of opportunity for overtime which will be paid time and a half. The shifts will be 12+ hours and the rate will vary from $15 with the chance to earn more depending on your experience. Working in fracking, drilling, heavy equipment, cement and well sites

Position requirements: * equipment operator experience preferred * Oilfield experience preferred * Class B CDL (minimum)

If you're looking for an opportunity as a Equipment Operator in the oilfield industry with plenty of overtime, then get in touch today!

