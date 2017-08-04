Equipment Operator - OH, NY & WV

Company
Leap29
Location
Pittsburgh
Salary
$18 to $21 Per hour
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Unconventional Oil and Gas
Job ID
612523
Posted on
Friday, August 4, 2017 - 7:54am
About the Role:WANTED: Frac Equipment Operators with 2+ years experience
AVAILABLE: Direct Hire roles based in the North East
Are you looking to get back in to the oilfield?
Are you looking for a better rate of pay?
Are you looking for a better rotation?
Are you unhappy with your current role?
Do you want to work closer to home?
If you have answered yes to any of the above then we may be able to help.
We are currently working on behalf of a service company who need to hire a number of Equipment Operators in the North East.
Roles will be based in New York, Ohio and West Virginia.
Candidates need 2 years experience in fracing and should hold a valid class A CDL.
Please follow on screen instructions to apply and we will call you to discuss the roles in more detail.
