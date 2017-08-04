Equipment Operator - OH, NY & WV

Company 
Leap29
Location 
Pittsburgh
Salary 
$18 to $21 Per hour
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Unconventional Oil and Gas
Job ID 
612523
Posted on 
Friday, August 4, 2017 - 7:54am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

WANTED: Frac Equipment Operators with 2+ years experience
AVAILABLE: Direct Hire roles based in the North East

Are you looking to get back in to the oilfield?
Are you looking for a better rate of pay?
Are you looking for a better rotation?
Are you unhappy with your current role?
Do you want to work closer to home?

If you have answered yes to any of the above then we may be able to help.

We are currently working on behalf of a service company who need to hire a number of Equipment Operators in the North East.

Roles will be based in New York, Ohio and West Virginia.

Candidates need 2 years experience in fracing and should hold a valid class A CDL.

Please follow on screen instructions to apply and we will call you to discuss the roles in more detail.