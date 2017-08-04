Equipment Operator - OH, NY & WV

Company Leap29 Location Pittsburgh Salary $18 to $21 Per hour Job Type Permanent Category Unconventional Oil and Gas Job ID 612523 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: WANTED: Frac Equipment Operators with 2+ years experience

AVAILABLE: Direct Hire roles based in the North East



Are you looking to get back in to the oilfield?

Are you looking for a better rate of pay?

Are you looking for a better rotation?

Are you unhappy with your current role?

Do you want to work closer to home?



If you have answered yes to any of the above then we may be able to help.



We are currently working on behalf of a service company who need to hire a number of Equipment Operators in the North East.



Roles will be based in New York, Ohio and West Virginia.



Candidates need 2 years experience in fracing and should hold a valid class A CDL.



Please follow on screen instructions to apply and we will call you to discuss the roles in more detail.

