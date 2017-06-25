About the Role:

Equipment Operator - Strasburg OH

Who will you be working for?

Progressive Global Energy are urgently recruiting for Equipment Operator to work on contract to direct hire positions in Strasburg. You will be working for a leading oilfield service expert who are renowned for their training. Do you have experience working in the oilfield industry, if so, you could be the Driving Operator we're looking for.

What will you be doing?

As a Equipment Operator, you will be working on rotation in Strasburg and there will be plenty of opportunity for overtime which will be paid time and a half. The shifts will be 12+ hours and the rate will vary from $18-$22 per hour dependant on experience.

Position requirements:

* Equipment Operator experience preferred

* Oilfield experience preferred

* Class A CDL or Class B CDL would be preferred.



If you're looking for an opportunity as a Equipment Operator in the oilfield industry with plenty of overtime, then get in touch today!

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.