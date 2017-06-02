Company
About the Role:Equipment Operator - Texas, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Colorado, Wyoming
A large oilfield services company is currently on a recruitment drive for experienced equipment operators. They have roles across the USA available, dependent on your location and experience you will be shortlisted for a particular field.
As well as excellent training, competitive salaries and permanent contracts our client also offer realistic progression opportunities so if you work hard there is a good chance you will be promoted to a Supervisor role in the near future.
The experience they need for these roles is:
• 2+ years as an EO
• Holder of a Class A CDL license
• Experience in 1 or more of the following:
1. Blending
2. Hydration
3. Pumping
4. Lines
If you are interested in the positions please send your CV to Rob at Leap29
