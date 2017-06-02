Company Leap29 Location United States,North America Salary $18 to $20 Per hour Job Type Permanent Category Operations Jobs Job ID 577267 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Equipment Operator - Texas, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Colorado, Wyoming



A large oilfield services company is currently on a recruitment drive for experienced equipment operators. They have roles across the USA available, dependent on your location and experience you will be shortlisted for a particular field.



As well as excellent training, competitive salaries and permanent contracts our client also offer realistic progression opportunities so if you work hard there is a good chance you will be promoted to a Supervisor role in the near future.



The experience they need for these roles is:



• 2+ years as an EO

• Holder of a Class A CDL license

• Experience in 1 or more of the following:

1. Blending

2. Hydration

3. Pumping

4. Lines



