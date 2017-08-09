E&R Exploration Project Lead

About the Role:

The Role:

* Provide overall coordination of environmental and regulatory (E&R) deliverables associated with gaining federal and provincial approvals to conduct offshore exploration drilling (Operations Authorization, Benefits Plan, Environmental assessment study, spill modeling, Stakeholder Engagement, query resolution, etc.)

* Drive interface alignment between the multiple work locations, collaboration contractors and partners

* Ensure overall E&R deliverables are on track to meet cost and overall development plan schedule; provide weekly updates

* Identify E&R organization roles/responsibilities and opportunities for improvement

* Identify and mitigate emerging internal and external issues; elevate to management when necessary

* Provide input into strategic engagement strategies and support external advocacy when necessary

* Identify synergy opportunities within organization to effectively deliver on commitments

* Travel may be required



The Company:

Our client, a major owner/operating company, requires expertise for their ongoing oil sands mega-projects in Alberta.This position is open to Canadian Citizens and Permanent Residents only.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Requirements:

* University degree in science or engineering

* Previous experience in environmental, regulatory and stakeholder engagement in the Oil and Gas industry (15+ years)

* Knowledge of other operators challenges and lessons learned within region as it relates to E&R for exploration drilling

* Previous supervisory or project lead of E&R professionals a requirement

* Knowledge of Canadian regulations, especially pertaining to environmental assess



About Fircroft:

