ERP Application Data & Administration Centre Operator & Analyst

About the Role:

Job Description:
  • To be be able to work in Global culture environment for multi entities
  • To act proactively
  • To provide support within specified timeline
  • - Appropriately qualify and filter user request.
  • - Strictly adheres to defined organizational guidelines while execution of user request.
  • - Resolve User Access requests / tickets.
  • - Create / Update Master Data in ERP and Master data management system.
  • - Creation of Project/Proposal in MDM / IFS ERP.
  • - Creation of 3rd Parties (Supplier/Customer) in MDM / IFS ERP.
  • - Regular interaction with Business for updating master data.
  • - Documentation of Requests received and its treatment.
  • - Prepare periodical reports / Dasboard on Master Data/UserAccess.
  • - Communicate with Users via mail/phone all along the request / incident resolution process.
  • - Check & analyse consistency of ERP Data, propose corrective actions.
- Exposure in People Management
  • Ability to function effectively and productively, meeting time and quality targets across tasks within his/her scope using available tools methodologies.
  • - A consistent, systematic, disciplined, and analytical approach to problem solving.
  • - Ability to rapidly absorb new technical information as required.
  • - Ability to maintain high level of accuracy in preparing and entering information.
  • - Confidentiality concerning master data.
  • - Strong Data management skill.
Exposure in IFS ERP Application with knowledge of Solution Manager / User Administration
  • To be be able to work in Global culture environment multi entities

    • Bachelor's degree with up to 8-9 years of ERP / IT experience or equivalent acquired through professional experience.