ERP Application Data & Administration Centre Operator & Analyst

About the Role:

To be be able to work in Global culture environment for multi entities



To act proactively



To provide support within specified timeline



- Appropriately qualify and filter user request.



- Strictly adheres to defined organizational guidelines while execution of user request.



- Resolve User Access requests / tickets.



- Create / Update Master Data in ERP and Master data management system.



- Creation of Project/Proposal in MDM / IFS ERP.



- Creation of 3rd Parties (Supplier/Customer) in MDM / IFS ERP.



- Regular interaction with Business for updating master data.



- Documentation of Requests received and its treatment.



- Prepare periodical reports / Dasboard on Master Data/UserAccess.



- Communicate with Users via mail/phone all along the request / incident resolution process.



- Check & analyse consistency of ERP Data, propose corrective actions.



Ability to function effectively and productively, meeting time and quality targets across tasks within his/her scope using available tools methodologies.



- A consistent, systematic, disciplined, and analytical approach to problem solving.



- Ability to rapidly absorb new technical information as required.



- Ability to maintain high level of accuracy in preparing and entering information.



- Confidentiality concerning master data.



- Strong Data management skill.



