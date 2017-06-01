Estimators / Quantity Surveyors

About the Role:

The Role:

Should have more than 8 years experience as Estimators.

EPC background.

Diploma or bachelors degree.

Aramco experience project is a plus.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Should have more than 8 years experience as Estimators.

EPC background.

Diploma or bachelors degree.

Aramco experience project is a plus.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.