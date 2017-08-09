About the Role:

The Role:

Job brief

We are looking for a competent Executive Secretary to support high-ranking officials in our company. You will be the one to organize and maintain the executive's schedule and assist them by performing a variety of administrative tasks.

Executive secretaries must be quick professionals with great time-management and multitasking abilities. It is with their diligence and competence in their work that executives can focus on their managerial responsibilities without worrying for other tasks.

The goal is to contribute to the efficiency of the overall business by ensuring all assigned administrative duties are carried on timely and efficiently.

Responsibilities

* Maintaining executive's agenda and assist in planning appointments, board meetings, conferences etc.

* Attending meetings and keep minutes

* Receiving and screening phone calls and redirecting them when appropriate

* Handle and prioritize all outgoing or incoming correspondence (e-mail, letters, packages etc.)

* Make travel arrangements for managers

* Handle confidential documents ensuring they remain secure

* Prepare invoices or financial statements and provide assistance in bookkeeping

* Monitor office supplies and negotiate terms with suppliers to ensure the most cost-effective orders

* Maintain electronic and paper records ensuring information is organized and easily accessible

* Conduct research and prepare presentations or reports as assigned



The Company:

* Proven experience as executive secretary or similar administrative role

* Proficient in MS Office and "back-office" software (e.g. ERP)

* In depth knowledge of office management and basic accounting procedures as well as technical vocabulary of relevant industry

* Familiarity with basic research methods and reporting techniques

* Excellent organizational and time-management skills

* Outstanding communication and negotiation abilities

* Integrity and confidentiality

* Degree in business



