About the Role: EXPEDITING SUPERVISOR – PERMANENT – SURREY Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas, design and construction contractor is urgently seeking an Expediting Supervisor. This is a great opportunity with one of the largest turnkey E & C Companies within the Oil and Gas industry. Our Client is also a leader in the supply of engineering, procurement and construction services with distinctive capabilities in the design and execution of large scale offshore projects. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: Must have recent experience within the oil and gas industry of the job scope below. JOB SCOPE Take a senior role in the team and be responsible mentoring and managing more junior members of the team. - Ensure time and quality in the delivery of Goods and documents indicated in the Purchase Order and ensure the suitability of Goods, thus preventing extra costs, delays or other disruptions in the execution of projects, by adopting any corrective actions that may be necessary during the production and/or assembly of the Goods. - Monitor the progress of the supplies status during the entire supply execution period to achieve contractual delivery date. Manage requests for early delivery or postponed delivery in accordance with the project requirements SALARY: Negotiable. Please quote what salary you would be looking for when applying. BENEFITS: Very Close to the Station and some parking available. We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification and must be to work within the EU/UK.