About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting an Expeditor for the PSA Field Development Project based in Midrand.

* Provide excellent customer service and follow through with all stakeholders requesting the expediting of materials* Handle expediting oil and gas pipeline related project materials* Interpret and apply requirements of expediting process in order to follow proper procedures* Manage all forms of transportation carriers (road, rail, sea and air) from purchase point to site* Ensure excellent attendance and work in a fast paced and demanding environment with critical deadlines and constantly changing requirements* Handle standard database reporting using MS Software and Windows application

Skills / Qualifications

* Appropriate B (Commercial or Engineering) or B Tech Degree* 3 / 5 years' experience in Oil and Gas related industries* Good project procurement experience* Proven ability to prepare for expediting strategies / techniques and lead progress meetings with suppliers* Very good knowledge of project procurement execution (cradle to grave)* Very good knowledge of Oil and Gas supply chain or related supply chain