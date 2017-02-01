Exploration Geologist - Saudi, Saudi Arabia

Company Leap29 Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East Salary $0 to $0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Geosciences Jobs Job ID 523621 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is an international company currently involved in an exploration Project. They are currently searching a Exploration Geologist for a long term project.



The Exploration Geologist will be required to:

Report to the Lead Geologist

Oversee the drilling activities in 2017/18

Recommend coring points

Manage daily geological issues

Update local maps and new well data

Revise well programs

Update regional correlations and facies models

Update geological models

Recommend changes in logging system

Supervise post well analysis



Geologist with 15+ years experience will only be considered

