Exploration Geologist - Saudi, Saudi Arabia

Company
Leap29
Location
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Salary
$0 to $0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Geosciences Jobs
Job ID
523621
Posted on
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 2:57am
About the Role:My Client is an international company currently involved in an exploration Project. They are currently searching a Exploration Geologist for a long term project.
The Exploration Geologist will be required to:
Report to the Lead Geologist
Oversee the drilling activities in 2017/18
Recommend coring points
Manage daily geological issues
Update local maps and new well data
Revise well programs
Update regional correlations and facies models
Update geological models
Recommend changes in logging system
Supervise post well analysis
Geologist with 15+ years experience will only be considered
