Exploration Petrophysicist - Saudi, Saudi Arabia

About the Role: My Client is an international company working on an exploration project and are searching a Petrophysicist to join their team.



The petrophysicist will be required to:

Be responsible for both the initial analysis of the new log data during development well operations and the final analysis of the log and core data leading to HPV calculations

Recommend logging program design and coordinate with the team for wireline validation and QC of new log data

Recommend logging programs

Recommend DFIT testing points and formation

Core log calibration

SCAL analysis

Estimate permeability



Petrophysicists with extensive exploration project ezxperience will only be considered

