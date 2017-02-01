Exploration Team Lead - Saudi, Saudi Arabia

Company
Leap29
Location
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Salary
$0 to $0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Geosciences Jobs
Job ID
523618
Posted on
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 2:24am
About the Role:My Client is an international company working on an exploration project. They are currently searching a Project lead for a long term contract to be based in the Client offices.
The Project Lead will be required to:
15-20 years experience in exploration projects
Experience in lead exploration teams
Experience on managing drilling projects
Supporting the asset team lead
Provide inputs and guidance to the exploration, appraisal and development program
Write detailed reports
Provide input to shareholder meetings
Explorationist with 15+ years will only be considered
Apply