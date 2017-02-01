Exploration Team Lead - Saudi, Saudi Arabia

Company Leap29 Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East Salary $0 to $0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Geosciences Jobs Job ID 523618 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is an international company working on an exploration project. They are currently searching a Project lead for a long term contract to be based in the Client offices.



The Project Lead will be required to:

15-20 years experience in exploration projects

Experience in lead exploration teams

Experience on managing drilling projects

Supporting the asset team lead

Provide inputs and guidance to the exploration, appraisal and development program

Write detailed reports

Provide input to shareholder meetings



Explorationist with 15+ years will only be considered

