Exploration Team Lead - Saudi, Saudi Arabia

Company 
Leap29
Location 
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Salary 
$0 to $0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Geosciences Jobs
Job ID 
523618
Posted on 
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 2:24am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

My Client is an international company working on an exploration project. They are currently searching a Project lead for a long term contract to be based in the Client offices.

The Project Lead will be required to:
15-20 years experience in exploration projects
Experience in lead exploration teams
Experience on managing drilling projects
Supporting the asset team lead
Provide inputs and guidance to the exploration, appraisal and development program
Write detailed reports
Provide input to shareholder meetings

Explorationist with 15+ years will only be considered