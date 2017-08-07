Fabrication Co-ordinator

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Fabrication Coordinator to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.

* Assist the construction process and support the supply chain team with prime responsibility of all fabrication activities to support execution of project schedules* Adhere to AMEC and Client policies and procedures to ensure a safe working environment* Accountable for the delivery of all fabrications across the project* Develop appropriate fabrication strategies and plans* Coordinate all interfaces in relation to fabrications* Efficient and effective control of all fabrications to suit project requirements* Efficient and effective control of budgets including estimation of fabrication costs, working with AMEC corporate supply chain agreements, and valuation / monitoring of change control* Coordinate all fabrications in accordance with relevant Company policies, procedures and project schedules* Promote Health, Safety, Security and Environment within project team* Coordinate and track all fabrication contracts associated with the project