Fabrication Co-ordinator (Construction)

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Fabrication Co-ordinator to join our team in Brunei on the BSP Facilities Rejuvenation Project. This project aims to rejuvenate 79 offshore platforms to ensure ongoing production for the next 25 years. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.

* Responsible for the development of the overall BSP rejuvenation fabrication plan and schedule and the management thereof* Responsible for managing fabrication interfaces between engineering, construction, supply chain, material handling and campaign management teams* Directly responsible for the timely delivery of fabrication workscopes as per plan and updating of status on a daily basis.* Co-ordination of all fabrication activities from the issue of enquiry packages through placement of fabrication work orders to the shipping of fabrications to worksites including:* Preparation of fabrication work packages in consultation with discipline and workpack engineers ensuring all documentation, drawings, welding procedures, inspection and testing plans, painting specifications etc. are provided* Raise fabrication requisitions and support the supply chain processes on the selection, review and approval of fabrication contractors* Liaise closely with the supply chain materials group to ensure fabrication materials are delivered to the appointed fabricator in line with the required / planned dates* Directly responsible for the management of the fabrication sub-contractor activities* Directly responsible for the handling, tracking and preservation of fabricated items* Maintain fabrication registers and ensure status reports on all fabrication work orders are issued to the construction and project engineering planner groups in line with requirements* Ensure delivery of each fabrication to budget and schedule, ensuring changes are managed and suitably approved by the engineering manager prior to implementation* Ensure that all fabrication activities are carried out under the approved project safety and quality standards* Implementation of Flawless Project Delivery activities and remedial actions including inter alia workmanship, productivity, etc.* Shall maintain a constant dialogue with other Project Engineers, Construction Engineers and the RO Team Lead to ensure project priorities are maintained* Provide HSE Leadership at the highest level and assurance that safety, environmental and technical standards are met and satisfied, both in a verifiable and ethically appropriate manner