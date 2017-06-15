Facilities Eng Tech

Company
Progressive GE
Midland
$30 to $40 Per hour
Contract
Operations Jobs
586867
Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 6:22pm
About the Role:
As a Facilities Technician you will be supporting engineers with all construction, engineering and procurement needs.
* Assist in developing equipment lists from drawings
* Site visits during design and construction phase to validate drawing and spec adherence and capture drawing updates (20%)
* Track costs and schedule for construction projects and generate reports for team
* Create and maintain project binders
* Manage facility equipment data base for all oil and gas facilities in NM Division.
* Work with field operations and engineering to load initial facility equipment data into SiteView program. QA/QC initial data input.
* Work with field operations and engineering to document and manage equipment changes associated with facility modifications.
* Assist operations and engineering to create drawings
Essential skills:
* Minimum of 5 years Oil and Gas experience, lease operator experience preferred
* Strong background in operations, production, facilities or construction - field experience is essential
* Must be proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint;
* Local candidates preferred, but not essential
Location: Midland, TX - with weekly ravel to field assets (per diem paid for days in the field)
Schedule: Monday - Friday, 40 hours per week
Contract Length: 12 months
