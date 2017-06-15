Facilities Eng Tech

About the Role:

As a Facilities Technician you will be supporting engineers with all construction, engineering and procurement needs.

* Assist in developing equipment lists from drawings* Site visits during design and construction phase to validate drawing and spec adherence and capture drawing updates (20%)* Track costs and schedule for construction projects and generate reports for team* Create and maintain project binders* Manage facility equipment data base for all oil and gas facilities in NM Division.* Work with field operations and engineering to load initial facility equipment data into SiteView program. QA/QC initial data input.* Work with field operations and engineering to document and manage equipment changes associated with facility modifications.* Assist operations and engineering to create drawings

Essential skills:

* Minimum of 5 years Oil and Gas experience, lease operator experience preferred* Strong background in operations, production, facilities or construction - field experience is essential* Must be proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint;* Local candidates preferred, but not essential

Location: Midland, TX - with weekly ravel to field assets (per diem paid for days in the field)

Schedule: Monday - Friday, 40 hours per week

Contract Length: 12 months

